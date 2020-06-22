Market Overview

Scarface Of The High Seas (With Video)
FreightWaves  
June 22, 2020 4:35pm   Comments
Scarface Of The High Seas With Video

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude have a SONAR-powered breakdown of the freight market, take a dive into the latest Cass report, talk about trucking's heroes and crack the case of the containerized cocaine.

They're joined by special guests Scott Cornell, crime and transportation business lead and crime and theft specialist, Travelers Insurance; David Aschenbrand, director, business development, Eastern U.S., Lineage Logistics; and Greg Miller, senior editor, FreightWaves.

And, Emily Szink has this week's Big and Little Deals concerning FedEx's $370 million loss, COVID-19 workers' comp, PPP transparency, and whether owning a cat could hurt your chances at dating.

