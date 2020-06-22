Chapman Freeborn Buys Emergency Airfreight Logistics Provider

Chapman Freeborn, a charterer of aircraft flights for freight forwarders and shippers, has acquired emergency airfreight logistics services provider Arcus Air Logistics and Arcus Air OBC from the Arcus Air Group.

Neither Chapman Freeborn nor Arcus Air Group disclosed financial terms of the acquisition, which was announced on June 19.

"I believe Arcus Air Logistics will further strengthen our group's business as we continue our strategy of growth through diversification in the niche aircraft charter industry," said Chapman Freeborn CEO Russi Batliwala in a statement.

Forty-year-old Arcus Air Logistics provides ad-hoc air cargo charter and on-board courier services primarily to the European automotive industry. The company also owns a fleet of two Dornier 228-212 planes that it can dispatch at a moment's notice to Europe and North Africa, Batliwala told American Shipper in a follow-up email.

Chapman Freeborn and Arcus Air Logistics have worked together for about 30 years. "The two companies have similar DNA and almost no crossover with existing clients," Batliwala said.

Arcus Air Logistics has offices in Germany, Spain, and Slovakia. Chapman Freeborn plans to allow the company to continue operating under its existing name and management, led by Francisco Mühlens.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic's negative impact on the air cargo industry since the start of 2020, Chapman Freeborn and its parent company Avia Solutions Group said the acquisition of Arcus Air Logistics will pay off quickly once the coronavirus abates.

In 2019, Chapman Freeborn was acquired by Avia Solutions Group, a global aviation holding company with subsidiaries engaged in aircraft maintenance, pilot training, ground handling and fueling, aviation IT solutions, and business aviation.

In addition to aircraft charters and leases, Chapman Freeborn provides on-board courier services, a Boeing 747 freighter operation, and animal transport.

(Click to read more American Shipper/FreightWaves articles by Chris Gillis.)