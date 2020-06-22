Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2020 11:17am   Comments
On Monday, 8 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Of the companies setting a new 52-week low, Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares dropped the most. Shares of Briggs & Stratton plummetted 8.86% to set a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.71 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.06% on the day.
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $14.77. Shares then traded down 1.3%.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) stock hit a yearly low of $17.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) shares set a new yearly low of $2.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
  • Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.39 on Monday morning, with shares  moving down 3.74%.
  • Cato (NYSE: CATO) shares fell to $7.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.29%.
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.86% on the session.
  • Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.67%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

