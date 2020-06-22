Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

On Monday, 107 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX: NAVB).

. Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) was the biggest gainer, trading up 66.38% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares broke to $433.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares set a new yearly high of $465.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $909.87. Shares traded up 2.14%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $909.87. Shares traded up 2.14%. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.90 on Monday, moving up 3.5%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $254.90 on Monday, moving up 3.5%. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.20. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $77.20. The stock was down 0.26% for the day. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares hit $112.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.77%.

shares hit $112.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.77%. Square (NYSE: SQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.02. The stock traded up 5.84% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.02. The stock traded up 5.84% on the session. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares hit a yearly high of $131.86. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $131.86. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares were up 4.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.72.

shares were up 4.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.72. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $196.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.83%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $196.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.83%. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.30. Shares traded up 2.46%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.30. Shares traded up 2.46%. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $168.54. Shares traded up 3.74%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $168.54. Shares traded up 3.74%. Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $173.99 this morning. The stock then moved down 0.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $173.99 this morning. The stock then moved down 0.66% on the session. Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares were down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.50.

shares were down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.50. Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $32.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.03 on Monday morning, moving up 2.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.03 on Monday morning, moving up 2.35%. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.96%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.96%. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares hit a yearly high of $129.31. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $129.31. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $218.79 on Monday, moving up 3.22%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $218.79 on Monday, moving up 3.22%. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) stock made a new 52-week high of $263.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $263.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares hit a yearly high of $407.43. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $407.43. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares set a new yearly high of $129.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $129.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $208.63 with a daily change of up 1.01%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $208.63 with a daily change of up 1.01%. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.96 on Monday, moving up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $254.96 on Monday, moving up 0.53%. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.85. Shares traded up 7.21%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.85. Shares traded up 7.21%. Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares were up 4.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $221.53.

shares were up 4.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $221.53. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.60 on Monday, moving up 1.09%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $21.60 on Monday, moving up 1.09%. GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.49. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $82.49. The stock was up 1.37% for the day. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $244.04. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $244.04. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.44. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $83.44. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.02 on Monday, moving up 2.59%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $63.02 on Monday, moving up 2.59%. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $171.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $171.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $226.00. Shares traded up 1.43%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $226.00. Shares traded up 1.43%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 4.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.99.

shares were up 4.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.99. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%. Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.41 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.41 with a daily change of up 0.65%. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares set a new yearly high of $168.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $168.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.73 with a daily change of up 4.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.73 with a daily change of up 4.55%. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.30 on Monday morning, moving up 2.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.30 on Monday morning, moving up 2.12%. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares were down 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.48.

shares were down 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.48. Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares hit a yearly high of $75.26. The stock traded up 4.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $75.26. The stock traded up 4.42% on the session. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.03%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.03%. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.15 on Monday morning.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.15 on Monday morning. Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.01%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $70.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.01%. NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares broke to $7.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.13%.

shares broke to $7.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.13%. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares hit $24.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.85%.

shares hit $24.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.85%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.09 on Monday, moving up 1.77%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $53.09 on Monday, moving up 1.77%. Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares set a new yearly high of $138.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $138.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.48% on the session. BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares set a new yearly high of $82.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $82.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.60.

shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.60. Box (NYSE: BOX) shares set a new yearly high of $21.28 this morning. The stock was up 6.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $21.28 this morning. The stock was up 6.1% on the session. Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.90. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.90. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session. YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.88.

shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.88. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares set a new yearly high of $84.83 this morning. The stock traded down 0.32% after hitting a new high.

shares set a new yearly high of $84.83 this morning. The stock traded down 0.32% after hitting a new high. Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.84 with a daily change of up 3.99%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.84 with a daily change of up 3.99%. Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.17. The stock traded up 11.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $18.17. The stock traded up 11.45% on the session. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.90. The stock was up 10.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $56.90. The stock was up 10.61% for the day. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.00. The stock traded up 13.09% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.00. The stock traded up 13.09% on the session. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.95%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.95%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.82 on Monday, moving down 0.66%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $48.82 on Monday, moving down 0.66%. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares were up 7.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.50 for a change of up 7.51%.

shares were up 7.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.50 for a change of up 7.51%. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were up 1.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.87 for a change of up 1.48%.

shares were up 1.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.87 for a change of up 1.48%. Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares set a new yearly high of $45.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $45.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.78% on the session. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $67.91 with a daily change of down 4.85%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $67.91 with a daily change of down 4.85%. Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) shares set a new yearly high of $9.15 this morning. The stock was up 7.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.15 this morning. The stock was up 7.13% on the session. DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.68 on Monday, moving up 6.33%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.68 on Monday, moving up 6.33%. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares broke to $28.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.77%.

shares broke to $28.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.77%. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.21%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.21%. CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $28.29 with a daily change of up 2.05%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $28.29 with a daily change of up 2.05%. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Monday, moving up 7.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Monday, moving up 7.47%. Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.38. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $13.38. The stock was up 1.67% for the day. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.73 Monday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.73 Monday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day. AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.95. The stock then traded down 2.02%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.95. The stock then traded down 2.02%. Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.21 on Monday morning, moving up 1.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.21 on Monday morning, moving up 1.65%. FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.99. Shares traded down 1.19%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.99. Shares traded down 1.19%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.96 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.96 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.63%. NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) shares set a new yearly high of $11.97 this morning. The stock was up 20.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $11.97 this morning. The stock was up 20.36% on the session. Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.40 with a daily change of up 7.02%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.40 with a daily change of up 7.02%. Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.29 with a daily change of up 3.53%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.29 with a daily change of up 3.53%. Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares hit a yearly high of $12.54. The stock traded up 3.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.54. The stock traded up 3.47% on the session. Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares were up 18.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.20 for a change of up 18.32%.

shares were up 18.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.20 for a change of up 18.32%. MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares hit a yearly high of $2.17. The stock traded up 9.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $2.17. The stock traded up 9.24% on the session. ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.43. The stock was up 3.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.43. The stock was up 3.79% for the day. Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.53 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.53 with a daily change of up 0.67%. Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) shares were up 5.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.93 for a change of up 5.05%.

shares were up 5.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.93 for a change of up 5.05%. Union Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: LATN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%. ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ: ARYA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.68%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.68%. Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ: MNCL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.87. Shares traded up 1.26%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.87. Shares traded up 1.26%. Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ: INSU) shares were up 9.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.24 for a change of up 9.77%.

shares were up 9.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.24 for a change of up 9.77%. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.57 on Monday morning, moving up 10.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.57 on Monday morning, moving up 10.34%. G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.00 on Monday.

shares set a new 52-week high of $16.00 on Monday. Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.06 with a daily change of up 0.9%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.06 with a daily change of up 0.9%. Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.33%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.33%. Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.3%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.3%. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.41 Monday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.41 Monday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares were up 39.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.51.

shares were up 39.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.51. Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.25 on Monday, moving up 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.25 on Monday, moving up 0.47%. Milestone Scientific (AMEX: MLSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.38%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.38%. Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ: TZAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. However, the stock traded down 7.74% after that.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. However, the stock traded down 7.74% after that. Alio Gold (AMEX: ALO) shares were up 10.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 for a change of up 10.81%.

shares were up 10.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 for a change of up 10.81%. MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.88. The stock traded up 7.36% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.88. The stock traded up 7.36% on the session. Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares were up 7.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.90.

shares were up 7.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.90. Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) shares set a new yearly high of $10.66 this morning. The stock was up 26.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.66 this morning. The stock was up 26.61% on the session. Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.00 on Monday morning, moving up 66.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.00 on Monday morning, moving up 66.38%. Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.37 on Monday morning, moving up 3.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.37 on Monday morning, moving up 3.4%. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares hit $3.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.98%.

shares hit $3.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.98%. Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX: NAVB) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.51%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.