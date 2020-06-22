Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
On Monday, 107 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX: NAVB).
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) was the biggest gainer, trading up 66.38% to reach its 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares broke to $433.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares set a new yearly high of $465.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $909.87. Shares traded up 2.14%.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.90 on Monday, moving up 3.5%.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.20. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares hit $112.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.77%.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.02. The stock traded up 5.84% on the session.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares hit a yearly high of $131.86. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares were up 4.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.72.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $196.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.83%.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.30. Shares traded up 2.46%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $168.54. Shares traded up 3.74%.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $173.99 this morning. The stock then moved down 0.66% on the session.
- Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares were down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.50.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.03 on Monday morning, moving up 2.35%.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.96%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares hit a yearly high of $129.31. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $218.79 on Monday, moving up 3.22%.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) stock made a new 52-week high of $263.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares hit a yearly high of $407.43. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares set a new yearly high of $129.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $208.63 with a daily change of up 1.01%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.96 on Monday, moving up 0.53%.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.85. Shares traded up 7.21%.
- Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares were up 4.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $221.53.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.60 on Monday, moving up 1.09%.
- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.49. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $244.04. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.44. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.02 on Monday, moving up 2.59%.
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $171.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $226.00. Shares traded up 1.43%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 4.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.99.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.
- Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.41 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
- Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares set a new yearly high of $168.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
- Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.73 with a daily change of up 4.55%.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.30 on Monday morning, moving up 2.12%.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares were down 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.48.
- Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares hit a yearly high of $75.26. The stock traded up 4.42% on the session.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.03%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.15 on Monday morning.
- Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.01%.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares broke to $7.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.13%.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares hit $24.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.85%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.09 on Monday, moving up 1.77%.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares set a new yearly high of $138.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares set a new yearly high of $82.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.60.
- Box (NYSE: BOX) shares set a new yearly high of $21.28 this morning. The stock was up 6.1% on the session.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.90. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.88.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares set a new yearly high of $84.83 this morning. The stock traded down 0.32% after hitting a new high.
- Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.84 with a daily change of up 3.99%.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.17. The stock traded up 11.45% on the session.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.90. The stock was up 10.61% for the day.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.00. The stock traded up 13.09% on the session.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.95%.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.82 on Monday, moving down 0.66%.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares were up 7.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.50 for a change of up 7.51%.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were up 1.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.87 for a change of up 1.48%.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares set a new yearly high of $45.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $67.91 with a daily change of down 4.85%.
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) shares set a new yearly high of $9.15 this morning. The stock was up 7.13% on the session.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.68 on Monday, moving up 6.33%.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares broke to $28.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.77%.
- GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.21%.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $28.29 with a daily change of up 2.05%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.38 on Monday, moving up 7.47%.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.38. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.73 Monday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
- AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.95. The stock then traded down 2.02%.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.21 on Monday morning, moving up 1.65%.
- FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.99. Shares traded down 1.19%.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.96 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.63%.
- NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) shares set a new yearly high of $11.97 this morning. The stock was up 20.36% on the session.
- Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.40 with a daily change of up 7.02%.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.29 with a daily change of up 3.53%.
- Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares hit a yearly high of $12.54. The stock traded up 3.47% on the session.
- Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares were up 18.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.20 for a change of up 18.32%.
- MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares hit a yearly high of $2.17. The stock traded up 9.24% on the session.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.43. The stock was up 3.79% for the day.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.53 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
- Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) shares were up 5.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.93 for a change of up 5.05%.
- Union Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: LATN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.
- ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ: ARYA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.68%.
- Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ: MNCL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.87. Shares traded up 1.26%.
- Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ: INSU) shares were up 9.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.24 for a change of up 9.77%.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.57 on Monday morning, moving up 10.34%.
- G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.00 on Monday.
- Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.06 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.33%.
- Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.3%.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.41 Monday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares were up 39.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.51.
- Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.25 on Monday, moving up 0.47%.
- Milestone Scientific (AMEX: MLSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.38%.
- Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ: TZAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. However, the stock traded down 7.74% after that.
- Alio Gold (AMEX: ALO) shares were up 10.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 for a change of up 10.81%.
- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.88. The stock traded up 7.36% on the session.
- Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares were up 7.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.90.
- Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) shares set a new yearly high of $10.66 this morning. The stock was up 26.61% on the session.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.00 on Monday morning, moving up 66.38%.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.37 on Monday morning, moving up 3.4%.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares hit $3.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.98%.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX: NAVB) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.51%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas