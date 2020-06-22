Why Heat Biologics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced the first patient has been treated in its first-in-human clinical trial of PTX-35.

Heat Biologics is a U.S.-based immuno-oncology company. It is engaged in developing therapies that activate a patient's immune system against cancer utilizing an engineered form of gp96. The group's T cell-stimulating therapeutic vaccine platform technologies, Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT), form the basis of its product candidates.

Through ImPACT, it developed product candidates consisting of live, genetically-modified, irradiated human cancer cells that secrete tumor-associated antigens together with an immune response stimulator called gp96.

Heat Biologics shares were trading up 2.88% at 77 cents on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.26 and a 52-week low of 20 cents.

