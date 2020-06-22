Market Overview

Why Gap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 22, 2020 10:47am   Comments
Why Gap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading higher on Monday after analysts at Wells Fargo increased their rating of the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $8 to $19.

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie & Jack, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales.

Gap shares were trading up 6.66% at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.86 and a 52-week low of $5.26.

