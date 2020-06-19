Market Overview

Apple Will Close 11 Stores As COVID-19 Cases Flare Up In Some States
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 19, 2020 12:56pm   Comments
Apple Will Close 11 Stores As COVID-19 Cases Flare Up In Some States

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is temporarily closing certain stores in the U.S. as fresh surges of COVID-19 cases arise, according to Reuters.

The 11 store closures are located in South, North Carolina, Arizona and Florida.

It's estimated by the Florida Department of Health the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 3,822 since Thursday morning, which brings the total number of cases in Florida 89,748 as of Friday.

A second wave of the virus is expected. Earlier this week, China’s capital Beijing has also seen a rise in the number of cases. Beijing tightened its lockdown, closing schools and canceling some commercial flights.

Markets took a steep downturn when the Reuters report first hit newswires.

Apple shares were trading down 0.54% at $350.5 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $356.56 and $192.58.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

