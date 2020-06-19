50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares jumped 199% to $5.08.
- Cohen & Company Inc (NYSE: COHN) shares surged 173% to $21.02 after President Daniel Cohen disclosed a 74.61% stake in the company.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) climbed 92% to $48.00 after surging 97% on Thursday.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) rose 64% to $4.38.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 54% to $11.94 after the company reported a partnership with CSIRO to produce new oral therapeutic for clinical evaluation by the US Dept. of Defense.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) climbed 48.4% to $1.64 after the company reported that it has expanded its cooperation with China Telecom Bestpay to provide intelligent handset installment services to Bestpay’s government and enterprise customers.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLL) shares gained 44.3% to $14.75.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 35.8% to $2.01.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) gained 33.1% to $3.26. Comstock disclosed that its capital markets group arranged a $73 Freddie Mac loan for the BLVD I - Reston Station apartments.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) rose 29.2% to $1.3817. AutoWeb reported preliminary May sales of $5.8 million and April sales of $5.3 million.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) surged 23% to $3.87.
- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) gained 22.7% to $22.72 after the company reported Q1 results and raised earnings forecast.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 22.4% to $17.56 after jumping over 10% on Thursday.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) gained 22% to $3.34.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) rose 21% to $1.0818 after the company reported Q1 results and issued strong Q2 sales forecast. LightInTheBox posted Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million, versus a year-ago loss of $7.9 million.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 21% to $3.07.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) surged 20.2% to $4.23.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) climbed 19.7% to $7.22. Tiziana Life Sciences announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent covering its proprietary platform technology for the oral administration of Foralumab, its proprietary fully human monoclonal antibody, and all other anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 18% to $2.909.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) climbed 18% to $12.26.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: ANPC) gained 17.3% to $7.99 after the company reported a 3-year strategic cancer screening collaboration contract with Beijing Yuan Jian Health Mgmt. in China.
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) gained 17% to $34.62. Alta Fox Capital Management reported a 5.4% active stake in Collectors Universe.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) rose 15.6% to $12.67. Alpine Immune Sciences shares jumped 125% on Thursday after the company reported a licensing deal with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of its ALPN-101.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) climbed 13.6% to $4.695.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) gained 13.6% to $4.09.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) surged 13.9% to $11.25.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares rose 13% to $5.13. Workhorse Group shares around 10% on Thursday following an article suggesting ServPro is looking to buy 1,200 trucks from Lordstown Motors.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 10.9% to $13.86 after gaining 49% on Thursday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 10% to $6.74 after the company disclosed that first patients have been dosed in Phase 1 trial evaluating Clover Biopharma's coroanvirus S-Trimer vaccine candidate with CpG 1018 adjuvant.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 10% to $14.24.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares rose 7.1% to $6.29 after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 6.4% to $5.99. AMC Theatres will resume theatre operations on Wednesday, July 15.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) climbed 6% to $40.69 following reports indicating the company is in talks to sell its Speedway gas station unit to potential buyers.
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 5.5% to $2.52 after a company director purchased 25,000 shares at $2.40 per share.
Losers
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares tumbled 19% to $13.51 after the company priced its its public offering of 1,930,000 ordinary shares at $13.00 per share.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares fell 17.2% to $0.8030 after the company priced 12.5 million share public offering of ordinary shares at $0.80 per share.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares dropped 16% to $0.8996 following Q1 results. Obalon Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.68 per share on sales of $780,000.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) shares declined 15.1% to $2.36. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust declared no cash distribution for June.
- Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) dipped 11.5% to $22.99.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares declined 11.1% to $3.99.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) fell 10.4% to $17.97 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales surpassed views.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares dropped 10.4% to $18.34. SVB Leerink maintained Epizyme with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $18 to $16. Epizyme reported the FDA accelerated approval of TAZVERIK on Thursday.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) fell 10.4% to $3.1350. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares gained 23% on Thursday after Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. announced plans to merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rexahn in an all-stock deal.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) fell 10.1% to $7.75.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) dipped 10% to $2.9150.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped 9.4% to $5.39.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 9% to $1.72 following a 26% jump on Thursday.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 9% to $0.8220. Farmmi shares surged 58% on Thursday after the company reported that its Zhejiang Forest Food unit has received an additional repeat order for Distribution In Israel.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 8% to $0.7032 after climbing over 7% on Thursday.
- Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) dropped 7.5% to $9.48 as the company priced its 3.125 million share offering at $8 per share.
