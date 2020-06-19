AMC Theatres CEO On Health And Safety Concerns: 'We Will Make It Through The Coronavirus'

Movie theaters across the world are re-opening, but many would-be moviegoers are staying home for health and safety concerns.

To help keep customers safe, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) announced a "broad, sweeping initiative," CEO Adam Aron said Thursday on CNBC's "Mad Money."

What Happened: AMC announced Thursday a new health and sanitation program as part of a partnership with Clorox co (NYSE: CLX).

But AMC is taking its plan one step further by consulting with members of Harvard University's Public Health and will be spending millions of dollars, Aron said.

"We are not just relying on social distancing or seat capacity limitations — or even intensified cleanings," the CEO said.

AMC is going high-tech in its cleaning efforts, including using electrostatic sprayers and MERV-13 air filters, he said.

Why It's Important: Millions of people are fed up with being "cooped up and trapped" at homesover the past few months and will want to return to some sort of semblance of normalcy, Aron said.

Last year, more than 1 billion movie tickets were sold, which is more than seven times all professional sports combined.

"That's why AMC has a great future, that's why I believe we will make it through the corona [virus]," he said.

AMC Price Action: AMC shares were up 1.42% at $5.71 at the time of publication.

