Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2020 11:11am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 2 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT).
  • Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) shares hit a yearly low of $19.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
  • Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.29% over the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHX + CALT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tiziana Snags A Patent Win, Decision Day For Nabriva And Evoke, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: GlaxoSmithKline, IDEAYA Strike Oncology Partnership, Decision Day For Merck, Adverum's New CEO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Viela, 3 IPOs And Hematology Congress Presentations
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sorrento Submits EUA Application For Rapid Coronavirus Test, Decision Day For Viela, Lantern Pharma IPO
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com