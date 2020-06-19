Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 2 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT).
- Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low
During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) shares hit a yearly low of $19.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.29% over the session.
