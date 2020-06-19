Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2020 11:08am   Comments
Share:

Friday's morning session saw 144 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR).
  • Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) traded up 883.84% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $199.29. Shares traded up 1.03%.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to $356.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares set a new yearly high of $425.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares set a new yearly high of $68.03 this morning. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares were up 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $171.12 for a change of up 0.21%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a new 52-week high of $368.12. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session.
  • Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $178.73. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares hit a yearly high of $109.00. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.29. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $895.51.
  • Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.66. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares hit $87.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.28%.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were up 3.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.13 for a change of up 3.35%.
  • Square (NYSE: SQ) shares were up 3.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.78.
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares were up 0.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.24 for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $231.95 on Friday, moving up 1.52%.
  • Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $242.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.63%.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 1.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.46 for a change of up 1.84%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $197.50 on Friday morning, moving up 1.13%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.00 on Friday, moving up 1.32%.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.21. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $219.38 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $310.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares hit $99.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.17%.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares hit $89.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $122.05. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares hit a yearly high of $118.34. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $104.88 with a daily change of up 2.75%.
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.67%.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.08%.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $127.31 Friday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
  • Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $218.28 with a daily change of down 0.01%.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares set a new 52-week high of $263.60 on Friday, moving up 0.47%.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $406.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares were up 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $127.85 for a change of up 0.22%.
  • XP (NASDAQ: XP) shares hit $49.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $248.72 on Friday, moving up 2.57%.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.84. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock hit a yearly high price of $211.00. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares hit $21.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.
  • Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares were up 3.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $241.00.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.10. The stock was up 4.18% for the day.
  • NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares were up 0.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $197.00.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares were up 7.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.95.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit a yearly high of $59.50. The stock traded up 4.17% on the session.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares set a new yearly high of $55.38 this morning.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.73. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
  • HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.74 on Friday morning, moving up 3.58%.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 5.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.06 for a change of up 5.35%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were up 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.83.
  • Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares were up 7.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.62.
  • Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $168.26 with a daily change of up 2.75%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares were up 3.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.47 for a change of up 3.04%.
  • Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $126.95 with a daily change of up 2.06%.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares broke to $88.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.
  • Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.02 on Friday, moving up 0.5%.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $105.20 with a daily change of up 1.9%.
  • Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares set a new yearly high of $25.28 this morning. The stock was up 6.09% on the session.
  • New York Times (NYSE: NYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.27 Friday.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.20 on Friday, moving up 3.53%.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares were up 3.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.25 for a change of up 3.53%.
  • Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.38 on Friday, moving up 4.8%.
  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) shares were up 5.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.35.
  • NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were up 3.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.63 for a change of up 3.0%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares were up 0.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.57 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.42 on Friday morning, moving up 2.61%.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.77 with a daily change of up 4.21%.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares hit a yearly high of $51.90. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares were up 3.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.12 for a change of up 3.69%.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
  • SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.05. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.89 on Friday, moving up 3.19%.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares were up 2.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.59.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.03. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Youdao (NYSE: DAO) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares hit $63.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day.
  • Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.35 on Friday morning.
  • National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.41. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.42 on Friday, moving up 2.78%.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares hit $48.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.
  • APi Gr (NYSE: APG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.60. Shares traded up 2.9%.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.79 Friday.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.65%.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.00. The stock was up 4.39% for the day.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.82 Friday.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares broke to $44.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.03%.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.30 on Friday morning, moving up 6.03%.
  • Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) shares were up 883.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.33.
  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.90.
  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.39 on Friday, moving up 5.58%.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.05. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.50. The stock was up 3.72% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares broke to $38.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
  • Spartan Energy (NYSE: SPAQ) shares set a new yearly high of $10.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.75 on Friday morning, moving up 1.12%.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.99 with a daily change of up 28.64%.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.06 on Friday morning, moving up 3.27%.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.00. Shares traded up 1.24%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares broke to $10.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.29%.
  • AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.95. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares were up 2.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.14.
  • FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $38.85.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares broke to $16.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.05%.
  • Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares hit $10.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares hit $29.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.69%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NASDAQ: BWMX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.08.
  • Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 46.15%.
  • Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) shares hit $10.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares were up 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.92.
  • Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares broke to $9.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.5%.
  • Gigcapital2 (NYSE: GIX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.25. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.38 on Friday morning, moving up 10.68%.
  • Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares hit $33.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.06%.
  • Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) shares hit a yearly high of $9.39. The stock traded up 7.87% on the session.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.48%.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.19. Shares traded up 15.28%.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares hit $17.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.25%.
  • TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.55 on Friday morning, moving up 2.03%.
  • Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.03%.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares broke to $18.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
  • Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.84. Shares traded up 7.57%.
  • Delmar (NASDAQ: DBCP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.51. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.68%.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares hit $8.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.87%.
  • Battalion Oil (AMEX: BATL) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.70 Friday. The stock was up 3.96% for the day.
  • Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ: LACQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.67. Shares traded up 1.33%.
  • MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares hit a yearly high of $8.52. The stock traded up 4.95% on the session.
  • Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares hit a yearly high of $1.67. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
  • HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.20 Friday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
  • Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares hit $8.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.85%.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.15. The stock traded up 71.8% on the session.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.87. Shares traded up 7.67%.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares set a new yearly high of $19.04 this morning. The stock was up 8.08% on the session.
  • Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.23 with a daily change of up 285.89%.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) shares were up 74.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.16.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ: MDIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.88 Friday. The stock was up 16.02% for the day.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.74. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session.
  • Cohen & Co (AMEX: COHN) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.44 on Friday, moving up 132.82%.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.80 on Friday, moving up 81.2%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RVP)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com