Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Friday's morning session saw 144 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Points:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR).
- Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) traded up 883.84% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $199.29. Shares traded up 1.03%.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to $356.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares set a new yearly high of $425.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares set a new yearly high of $68.03 this morning. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares were up 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $171.12 for a change of up 0.21%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a new 52-week high of $368.12. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $178.73. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares hit a yearly high of $109.00. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.29. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $895.51.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.66. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares hit $87.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.28%.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were up 3.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.13 for a change of up 3.35%.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares were up 3.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.78.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares were up 0.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.24 for a change of up 0.23%.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $231.95 on Friday, moving up 1.52%.
- Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $242.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.63%.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 1.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.46 for a change of up 1.84%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $197.50 on Friday morning, moving up 1.13%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.00 on Friday, moving up 1.32%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.21. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $219.38 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $310.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares hit $99.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.17%.
- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares hit $89.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $122.05. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares hit a yearly high of $118.34. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $104.88 with a daily change of up 2.75%.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.67%.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.08%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $127.31 Friday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $218.28 with a daily change of down 0.01%.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares set a new 52-week high of $263.60 on Friday, moving up 0.47%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $406.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares were up 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $127.85 for a change of up 0.22%.
- XP (NASDAQ: XP) shares hit $49.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $248.72 on Friday, moving up 2.57%.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.84. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock hit a yearly high price of $211.00. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares hit $21.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares were up 3.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $241.00.
- Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.10. The stock was up 4.18% for the day.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares were up 0.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $197.00.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares were up 7.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.95.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit a yearly high of $59.50. The stock traded up 4.17% on the session.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares set a new yearly high of $55.38 this morning.
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.73. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.74 on Friday morning, moving up 3.58%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 5.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.06 for a change of up 5.35%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were up 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.83.
- Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares were up 7.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.62.
- Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $168.26 with a daily change of up 2.75%.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares were up 3.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.47 for a change of up 3.04%.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $126.95 with a daily change of up 2.06%.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares broke to $88.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.
- Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.02 on Friday, moving up 0.5%.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $105.20 with a daily change of up 1.9%.
- Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares set a new yearly high of $25.28 this morning. The stock was up 6.09% on the session.
- New York Times (NYSE: NYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.27 Friday.
- JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.20 on Friday, moving up 3.53%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares were up 3.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.25 for a change of up 3.53%.
- Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.38 on Friday, moving up 4.8%.
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) shares were up 5.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.35.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were up 3.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.63 for a change of up 3.0%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares were up 0.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.57 for a change of up 0.55%.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.42 on Friday morning, moving up 2.61%.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.77 with a daily change of up 4.21%.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares hit a yearly high of $51.90. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares were up 3.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.12 for a change of up 3.69%.
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
- SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.05. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.89 on Friday, moving up 3.19%.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares were up 2.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.59.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.03. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
- Youdao (NYSE: DAO) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares hit $63.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.35 on Friday morning.
- National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.41. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.42 on Friday, moving up 2.78%.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares hit $48.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.
- APi Gr (NYSE: APG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.60. Shares traded up 2.9%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.79 Friday.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.65%.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.00. The stock was up 4.39% for the day.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.82 Friday.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares broke to $44.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.03%.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.30 on Friday morning, moving up 6.03%.
- Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) shares were up 883.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.33.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.90.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.39 on Friday, moving up 5.58%.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.05. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.50. The stock was up 3.72% for the day.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares broke to $38.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
- Spartan Energy (NYSE: SPAQ) shares set a new yearly high of $10.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
- OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.75 on Friday morning, moving up 1.12%.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.99 with a daily change of up 28.64%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.06 on Friday morning, moving up 3.27%.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.00. Shares traded up 1.24%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares broke to $10.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.29%.
- AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.95. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares were up 2.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.14.
- FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $38.85.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares broke to $16.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.05%.
- Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares hit $10.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares hit $29.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.69%.
- Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NASDAQ: BWMX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.08.
- Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 46.15%.
- Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) shares hit $10.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
- AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares were up 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.92.
- Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares broke to $9.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.5%.
- Gigcapital2 (NYSE: GIX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.25. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.38 on Friday morning, moving up 10.68%.
- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares hit $33.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.06%.
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) shares hit a yearly high of $9.39. The stock traded up 7.87% on the session.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.48%.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.19. Shares traded up 15.28%.
- Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares hit $17.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.25%.
- TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.55 on Friday morning, moving up 2.03%.
- Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.03%.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares broke to $18.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
- Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.84. Shares traded up 7.57%.
- Delmar (NASDAQ: DBCP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.51. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.68%.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares hit $8.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.87%.
- Battalion Oil (AMEX: BATL) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.70 Friday. The stock was up 3.96% for the day.
- Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ: LACQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.67. Shares traded up 1.33%.
- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares hit a yearly high of $8.52. The stock traded up 4.95% on the session.
- Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares hit a yearly high of $1.67. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.20 Friday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
- Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares hit $8.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.85%.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.15. The stock traded up 71.8% on the session.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.87. Shares traded up 7.67%.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares set a new yearly high of $19.04 this morning. The stock was up 8.08% on the session.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.23 with a daily change of up 285.89%.
- Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) shares were up 74.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.16.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ: MDIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.88 Friday. The stock was up 16.02% for the day.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.74. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session.
- Cohen & Co (AMEX: COHN) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.44 on Friday, moving up 132.82%.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.80 on Friday, moving up 81.2%.
