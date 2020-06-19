Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 144 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

. Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) traded up 883.84% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $199.29. Shares traded up 1.03%.

shares hit a yearly high of $59.50. The stock traded up 4.17% on the session. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares set a new yearly high of $55.38 this morning.

shares set a new yearly high of $25.28 this morning. The stock was up 6.09% on the session. New York Times (NYSE: NYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.27 Friday.

stock made a new 52-week high of $37.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day. Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.35 on Friday morning.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.60. Shares traded up 2.9%. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.79 Friday.

stock hit a yearly high price of $33.00. The stock was up 4.39% for the day. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.82 Friday.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $38.85.

shares hit $29.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.69%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NASDAQ: BWMX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.08.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.