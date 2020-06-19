Market Overview

Why Ulta's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2020 10:09am   Comments
Why Ulta's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. with more than 1,250 stores. The firm offers makeup, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, and bath and body products

Ulta's stock was trading up 3.18% at $225.29 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $368.83 and a 52-week low of $124.05.

Latest Ratings for ULTA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jun 2020Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ULTA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

