Why Ulta's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. with more than 1,250 stores. The firm offers makeup, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, and bath and body products
Ulta's stock was trading up 3.18% at $225.29 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $368.83 and a 52-week low of $124.05.
Latest Ratings for ULTA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2020
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Jun 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jun 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
