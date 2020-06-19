Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The TikTok Whopper Challenge Is Here And Everyone Is A Winner
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2020 9:36am   Comments
Share:
The TikTok Whopper Challenge Is Here And Everyone Is A Winner

Fans of Burger King can score a $1 Whopper sandwich by posting a video on TikTok.

What Happened: Burger King, which is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands (NYSE: QSR), is partnering with the popular social media app to create the Whopper Dance Challenge. Three TikTok creators -- Nathan Davis Jr., Loren Gray, and Avani Gregg -- posted on their pages a dance tutorial that users can replicate.

Any TikTok user that posts a video with the specialized Burger King soundtrack and the hashtag #WhopperDance will receive a direct message with a unique code for a $1 Whopper.

Why It's Important: Burger King is investing in its digital channels to find new "innovative ways to engage with guests," the company's director of media and social channels Jorge Luiz R. Oliveira said in the press release. The burger chain is always looking to push into "new territories" and the Whopper Dance is "one of these ideas."

Other fast-food chains that embraced the social media app that typically attracts younger users include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG). The company held a Halloween-themed challenge in 2019 and a SuperBowl promotion in 2020.

What's Next: Burger King's promotion will run through June 28 and will be valid on delivery orders with a minimum purchase of $10.

Related Links:

Elf Beauty Analyst Praises Platform's Use Of TikTok In Upgrade

TikTok Has Taken Over: Here Are The Big Money Players Behind The Social Media App

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QSR)

Cold Storage Acquisition Saves 850 Jobs; Lineage Logistics Acquires Maines
Restaurant Brands CEO 'Optimistic' About Burger King Parent Company After Meeting With Trump
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Bored Of Reheated Pasta? Benzinga's Top Foods To Order Or Cook Has You Covered
How Bill Ackman Successfully Navigated Coronavirus Market Volatility
Recap: Restaurant Brands Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Burger King social media TikTok WhopperNews Restaurants Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com