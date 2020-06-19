The TikTok Whopper Challenge Is Here And Everyone Is A Winner

Fans of Burger King can score a $1 Whopper sandwich by posting a video on TikTok.

What Happened: Burger King, which is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands (NYSE: QSR), is partnering with the popular social media app to create the Whopper Dance Challenge. Three TikTok creators -- Nathan Davis Jr., Loren Gray, and Avani Gregg -- posted on their pages a dance tutorial that users can replicate.

Any TikTok user that posts a video with the specialized Burger King soundtrack and the hashtag #WhopperDance will receive a direct message with a unique code for a $1 Whopper.

Why It's Important: Burger King is investing in its digital channels to find new "innovative ways to engage with guests," the company's director of media and social channels Jorge Luiz R. Oliveira said in the press release. The burger chain is always looking to push into "new territories" and the Whopper Dance is "one of these ideas."

Other fast-food chains that embraced the social media app that typically attracts younger users include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG). The company held a Halloween-themed challenge in 2019 and a SuperBowl promotion in 2020.

What's Next: Burger King's promotion will run through June 28 and will be valid on delivery orders with a minimum purchase of $10.

