38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares rose 173.5% to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 65% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported a partnership with CSIRO to produce new oral therapeutic for clinical evaluation by the US Dept. of Defense.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) rose 60% to $3.92 in pre-market trading. Comstock disclosed that its capital markets group arranged a $73 Freddie Mac loan for the BLVD I - Reston Station apartments.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 52.1% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has expanded its cooperation with China Telecom Bestpay to provide intelligent handset installment services to Bestpay’s government and enterprise customers.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 36.5% to $2.02 in pre-market trading.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) rose 23% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. LightInTheBox posted Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million, versus a year-ago loss of $7.9 million.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares rose 21.4% to $5.51 in pre-market trading. Workhorse Group shares around 10% on Thursday following an article suggesting ServPro is looking to buy 1,200 trucks from Lordstown Motors.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 20% to $1.98 in pre-market trading following a 15% surge on Thursday.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 16.4% to $0.4110 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Thursday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 16.1% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company was granted first-ever U.S. patent on a transformational technology for the oral delivery of all anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of human diseases.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) shares rose 15.5% to $0.43 in pre-market trading.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 13.2% to $16.25 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Thursday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 12.6% to $1.79 in pre-market trading.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) rose 12.2% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. AutoWeb reported preliminary May sales of $5.8 million and April sales of $5.3 million.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 10.5% to $0.4699 in pre-market trading.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares rose 10.4% to $6.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 9.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday,
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 9.4% to $0.4180 in pre-market trading. Globus Maritime shares dropped 40% on Thursday after the company reported pricing of upsized $12.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 9.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that first patients have been dosed in Phase 1 trial evaluating Clover Biopharma's coroanvirus S-Trimer vaccine candidate with CpG 1018 adjuvant.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 8.1% to $27.01 in pre-market trading after surging 97% on Thursday.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 8.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 7.8% to $8.62 in pre-market trading.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 7.8% to $13.96 in pre-market trading.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 7.3% to $6.05 in pre-market trading. AMC Theatres will resume theatre operations on Wednesday, July 15.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 19.1% to $0.87 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. Obalon Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.68 per share on sales of $780,000.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares fell 15% to $0.8250 in pre-market trading after the company priced 12.5 million share public offering of ordinary shares at $0.80 per share.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) shares fell 14.4% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Thursday.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) fell 12% to $3.08 in pre-market trading. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares gained 23% on Thursday after Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. announced plans to merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rexahn in an all-stock deal.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 11.6% to $1.67 in pre-market trading following a 26% jump on Thursday.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 11.4% to $0.80 in pre-market trading. Farmmi shares surged 58% on Thursday after the company reported that its Zhejiang Forest Food unit has received an additional repeat order for Distribution In Israel.
- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) fell 10.3% to $13.73 in pre-market trading.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 10.2% to $11.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 49% on Thursday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 8.4% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after climbing over 17% on Thursday.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 8.3% to $0.7010 in pre-market trading after climbing over 7% on Thursday.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) fell 7.4% to $0.62 in pre-market trading.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 6% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after climbing 48% on Thursday.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) fell 6% to $10.31 in pre-market trading. Alpine Immune Sciences shares jumped 125% on Thursday after the company reported a licensing deal with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of its ALPN-101.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) fell 5.2% to $19.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales surpassed views.
