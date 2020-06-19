62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares jumped 124.9% to close at $10.95 on Thursday after the company reported a licensing deal with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of its ALPN-101. The company expects to receive $60 million upfront and is eligible for up to $805 million.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) jumped 96.7% to close at $25.00 after declining 53% on Wednesday.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) surged 69% to close at $8.62. Neonode reported that its touch sensor modules have been selected by Anhui Easpeed Technology to upgrade thousands of elevators in China with holographic button panels.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) climbed 49% to close at $12.50 after jumping 248% on Wednesday.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) gained 48.4% to close at $1.18 after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares jumped 47.2% to close at $0.95.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares rose 39.9% to close at $2.91 after the company announced that its HyperX esports arena in Las Vegas will reopen on June 25th.
- IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares surged 38.1% to close at $6.13 after the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 37% to close at $4.85.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) climbed 35.7% to close at $7.37. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Ovid Therapeutics with an Overweight and raised the price target from $7 to $13.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 29% to close at $2.45 after gaining over 23% on Wednesday.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares climbed 28.6% to close at $27.03.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) surged 28.6% to close at $3.24.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) gained 27% to close at $4.14.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 25.1% to close at $7.92.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares rose 23.2% to close at $3.50 after Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. announced plans to merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rexahn in an all-stock deal.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 22.3% to close at $16.89.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) surged 20.7% to close at $5.19.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) rose 20% to close at $39.03 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) climbed 19.1% to close at $4.49.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 17.1% to close at $45.72.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 17.1% to close at $6.43.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares climbed 16.3% to close at $2.78.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares gained 15.7% to close at $3.53 after the company disclsoed that enrollment in its Phase 2 trial for ELX-02 has resumed in Israel and Europe. It was on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares rose 15.6% to close at $2.75.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 15.5% to close at $6.70.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) climbed 15% to close at $1.65.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) gained 14.8% to close at $2.40.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) rose 14.2% to close at $3.37.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) gained 12.7% to close at $5.84 after the company announced
- comparable restaurant sales have improved since the beginning of the pandemic despite declining 14.8% for the week ended June 16.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) gained 11.2% to close at $3.47.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 9.5% to close at $2.53.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) climbed 8.5% to close at $3.56 after the company reported contract awards of roughly $17 million.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) rose 8.1% to close at $5.87.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) rose 6.7% to close at $1.28. Atlas Financial shares jumped 188% on Wednesday after the company reported closing of sale of Gateway Insurance Company to Buckle.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) surged 6.2% to close at $5.34.
Losers
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares tumbled 40.3% to close at $0.3820 on Thursday after declining 11% on Wednesday.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) fell 33.2% to close at $1.85.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares fell 32.8% to close at $2.68.
- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) shares tumbled 25.5% to close at $17.38.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) dropped 23.2% to close at $14.26. IDEAYA priced its 6.6 million share public offering of common stock at $15.50 per share.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) dipped 22.5% to close at $1.00 after the company reported pricing of $20.1 million underwritten public offering.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares declined 21.1% to close at $2.55.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) dropped 19.2% to close at $3.03 after gaining 27% on Wednesday.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) tumbled 19.1% to close at $2.04 after the company priced its common stock offering at $2 per share for $45 million in gross proceeds.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 18.7% to close at $3.65 after the company priced its 2.5 million shares common stock offering at $3.50 per share.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) dropped 18% to close at $25.71.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) dropped 17.4% to close at $2.71.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 17% to close at $5.39 as the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) dipped 16.5% to close at $3.14.
- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) dropped 16.1% to close at $18.76. Franchise Group reported quarterly results after the closing bell.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) fell 14.7% to close at $1.92.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dipped 13.8% to close at $2.07.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares declined 13.7% to close at $2.33 after surging 27% on Wednesday.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 13.6% to close at $6.28 after the company priced its 4.615 million shares common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 13.1% to close at $8.15 after the company priced its 50 million share common stock offering at $8.58 per share.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) dropped 12.9% to close at $2.22 after rising 8% on Wednesday.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares tumbled 11.6% to close at $2.74. American Shared Hospital Services disclosed that its 81% owned subsidiary, GK Financing, LLC, has completed the acquisition of Gamma Knife Center Ecuador S.A.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 14.4% to close at $1.37 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares dropped 11.8% to close at $2.54.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) fell 11.4% to close at $1.09 following a 78% surge on Wednesday.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) fell 9.6% to close at $36.81 after the company reported completion of directed issue and private placement of 2,684,461 new ordinary shares.
