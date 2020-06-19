Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2020 4:23am   Comments
  • The current account report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect current account deficit to ease to $104.9 billion during the quarter, compared to $109.8 billion gap in the fourth quarter.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 10:15 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

