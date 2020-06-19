Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hertz Abandons Controversial $500M Stock Sale, Seeks Bankruptcy Loan
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 19, 2020 5:48am   Comments
Share:
Hertz Abandons Controversial $500M Stock Sale, Seeks Bankruptcy Loan

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) on Thursday in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission said it had abandoned a plan to raise $500 million in a stock offering.

SEC Review Led To Sale Abandonment

The bankrupt car rental company noted it "determined that it was in the best interests of the Company to terminate" the sale.

The move follows the SEC's Division of Corporate Finance notice about reviewing the sale of the shares.

Hertz was looking to raise fresh funding for its business restructuring plan. The company warned investors that the shares were likely to become worthless at the end of the restructuring.

Hertz Looks For Bankruptcy Loan

As the stock sale is abandoned, the company is instead looking for bankruptcy loans, the Wall Street Journal reported later in the day.

Hertz has approached a group of top lenders, including hedge funds, for a loan that could extend up to $1 billion, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Price Action

Hertz shares closed 10% lower at $1.80 on Thursday. The shares dropped another 2.8% in the after-hours session at $1.75.

Image: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HTZ)

14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Hertz Puts Sale Of $500M In 'Worthless' Stock On Hold, Awaits SEC Review
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Bankrupt Hertz Is A 'Short Squeeze Poster Child' Ahead Of Bizarre Equity Offering
Ex-SEC Chief Pitt Surprised At Investor Gullibility, Says They're Buying 'Garbage'
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bankruptcy car rentals The Wall Street JournalNews Penny Stocks Offerings SEC Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com