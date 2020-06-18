Why QuickLogic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares were trading lower on Thursday after the company priced its 2.5 million shares common stock offering at $3.50 per share.

QuickLogic develops and markets semiconductor and software algorithm solutions for mobile and portable electronics. The company's products enable smartphone, wearable and IoT device Original Equipment Manufacturers, or OEMs, to deliver long battery life for their customers. Its solutions fall into one of three categories: Sensor Processing, Display and Visual Enhancement, and Smart connectivity.

QuickLogic shares were trading down 18.93% at $3.64 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.37 and a 52-week low of $2.12.