Why Biogen's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares are trading lower on Thursday following reports the company has lost a patent dispute against Mylan for Tecfidera.
Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche.
Biogen shares were trading down 7.48% at $260.42 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $374.99 and a 52-week low of $215.78.
