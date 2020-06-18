Market Overview

Why Biogen's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares are trading lower on Thursday following reports the company has lost a patent dispute against Mylan for Tecfidera.

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. 

Biogen shares were trading down 7.48% at $260.42 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $374.99 and a 52-week low of $215.78.

