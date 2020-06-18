Why T-Mobile's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The company raised forecasts for customer additions, guiding total Postpaid net customer additions for second-quarter of 2020 to be between 800,000 to 900,000.

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, creating T-Mobile US. Following the merger, the firm provided nationwide service in major markets but spottier coverage elsewhere.

T-Mobile is the third-largest carrier in the U.S., trailing AT&T and Verizon, though it will roughly match AT&T's size with the acquisition of Sprint.

T-Mobile shares were trading up 3.04% at $105.75 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $106.72 and a 52-week low of $63.50.

