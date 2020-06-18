Why Workhorse's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher on Thursday following an article suggesting ServPro is looking to buy 1,200 trucks from Lordstown Motors.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis.

Workhorse Group shares were trading up 10.88% at $4.58 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.37 and a 52-week low of $1.32.

