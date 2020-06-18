Market Overview

TwitchCon San Diego Canceled Due to Pandemic
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2020 2:45pm   Comments
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch has canceled its event TwitchCon in San Diego due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced the cancellation today in order to protect the "health and safety" of the community. The event was scheduled for Sept. 25 to 27.

"We are gutted that we won't be able to see all of you in person to connect and show you what we've been creating for you over the past year," Twitch stated on Twitter. "While we can't gather in person, we're exploring ways that we could join forces in an alternate dimension later this year."

Those who have already booked a hotel through Twitch's hotel block won't be charged. The cancellation isn't too shocking after the company was forced to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam in March. It was one of the many events to crumble due to the spreading pandemic.

It's unknown when major public events will begin reopening, but the possibility for an online event, especially associated with Twitch, is likely.

gaming streaming Twitch twitchcon video games

