HyperX's Flagship Esports Arena To Reopen On Las Vegas on June 25

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) announced that its flagship venue, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, will reopen to the public on June 25. The reopening comes with a modified schedule for daily play and weekly competitions.

Along with a modified schedule, the arena is implementing physical distancing and sanitation guidelines. Masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves will be available at arrival. While mask use isn't enforced, it's heavily suggested.

"The health of our communities will always come first and foremost, and we've taken the necessary steps to create an environment where gamers can come together again," Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports, stated in a press release. "We're confident that with our safety protocols in place players and fans will still be able to enjoy the thrill of the on-site experience that HyperX Esports Arena is known for."

In March, Allied Esports responded to the outbreak by closing the arena. However, the company planned online tournaments to fill the void. Allied Esports plans to continue its online tournaments planned in June and will also be introducing a new online format beginning in July.