50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares climbed 146% to $11.98 after the company reported a licensing deal with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of its ALPN-101. The company expects to receive $60 million upfront and is eligible for up to $805 million.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) rose 103.8% to $1.6199 after jumping 15% on Wednesday.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 45% to $18.34 after declining 53% on Wednesday.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 42.8% to $11.98 after jumping 248% on Wednesday.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) climbed 37% to $2.60 after gaining over 23% on Wednesday.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares gained 29% to $2.68 after the company announced that its HyperX esports arena in Las Vegas will reopen on June 25th.

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares gained 23.5% to $5.48 after the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares gained 21.5% to $3.45 after Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. announced plans to merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rexahn in an all-stock deal.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) rose 20.8% to $6.16. Neonode reported that its touch sensor modules have been selected by Anhui Easpeed Technology to upgrade thousands of elevators in China with holographic button panels,

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) surged 18.6% to $46.28.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 17.1% to $3.57 after the company disclosed that enrollment in its Phase 2 trial for ELX-02 has resumed in Israel and Europe. It was on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) rose 17.1% to $3.84 after the company reported contract awards of roughly $17 million.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) surged 17.1% to $6.36. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Ovid Therapeutics with an Overweight and raised the price target from $7 to $13.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) rose 16.7% to $1.40. Atlas Financial shares jumped 188% on Wednesday after the company reported closing of sale of Gateway Insurance Company to Buckle.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) gained 16.5% to $2.69.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 16.4% to $1.67.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 15.4% to $15.92.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) rose 14.4% to $3.57.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) surged 13.7% to $5.72.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) rose 12.3% to $36.53 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) gained 11.2% to $5.76 after the company announced comparable restaurant sales have improved since the beginning of the pandemic despite declining 14.8% for the week ended June 16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) rose 10% to $5.97.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares gained 10% to $0.71.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) rose 9.4% to $53.18 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) rose 7.3% to $0.52 following a 16% surge on Wednesday.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares rose 7% to $0.6368 after surging over 17% on Wednesday.

Losers

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares dropped 44.9% to $0.3529 after declining 11% on Wednesday.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares tumbled 33% to $2.68.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) fell 26.4% to $2.04.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares declined 20.7% to $2.56.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) tumbled 20% to $2.0150 after the company priced its common stock offering at $2 per share for $45 million in gross proceeds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) dropped 20% to $14.86. IDEAYA priced its 6.6 million share public offering of common stock at $15.50 per share.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 19.8% to $3.60 after the company priced its 2.5 million shares common stock offering at $3.50 per share.

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares declined 19.5% to $2.17 after surging 27% on Wednesday.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) dropped 18.7% to $3.05 after gaining 27% on Wednesday.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) dipped 17.8% to $1.06 after the company reported pricing of $20.1 million underwritten public offering.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares tumbled 15.8% to $2.61. American Shared Hospital Services disclosed that its 81% owned subsidiary, GK Financing, LLC, has completed the acquisition of Gamma Knife Center Ecuador S.A.

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 14.6% to $5.54 as the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) shares tumbled 13.5% to $20.17.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) dropped 13% to $2.22 after rising 8% on Wednesday.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) fell 12.7% to $1.9650.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares dipped 12.3% to $3.73. The stock has gained in recent weeks amid increased interest in body cameras for law enforcement.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 12.2% to $8.25 after the company priced its 50 million share common stock offering at $8.58 per share.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 11.9% to $6.41 after the company priced its 4.615 million shares common stock offering at $6.50 per share.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) fell 11.3% to $2.75 after jumping 44% on Wednesday.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) fell 10.3% to $36.61 after the company reported completion of directed issue and private placement of 2,684,461 new ordinary shares.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares dropped 10.1% to $2.59

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) fell 9.8% to $1.11 following a 78% surge on Wednesday.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 8.8% to $1.46 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 5.7% to $16.43 after announcing a $200 million common stock offering.