G2 Esports Makes 'High Risk, High Reward' Investment In 'Valorant'

"Valorant," the tactical shooter from TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY)-owned Riot Games, is getting a lot of attention — and numerous esports organizations have already started investing in talented rosters.

When teams began scouting top prospects during the game's closed beta, many wondered if it was a careless action. Rumors of players wanting massive salaries, some reaching up to $20,000 per month began to circulate.

Top talent from other titles like "Counter-Strike" and Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Overwatch" began retiring to pursue the new first-person shooter game.

Since the game's release, more esports organizations are jumping into the competition. G2 Esports is just one team moving into the scene.

G2 Esports Targets 'Valorant': In an interview with Forbes, G2 Esports CEO Carlos "Ocelote" Rodriguez revealed why the organization is investing "heavily" in "Valorant," and spoke to whether the early stages of the game add any major risks.

"'Valorant' is a top title and it merges some of the things that make games appealing to play and watch, just like 'League of Legends' accomplished. G2 Esports is meant to lay the foundation of what esports is going to become in the future," Rodriguez told Forbes.

G2 Esports' 'Valorant' Launch: Rodriguez described the "Valorant" effort as a high-risk, high-reward one.

Earlier this week, G2 announced its jump into the title with the signing of former "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" player Oscar "Mixwell" Cañellas Colocho.

The organization is hosting the G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational this weekend in partnership with Red Bull. This is the first event in the game's Ignition Series.

The tournament will feature a $16,819 prize pool.

What's Next: The Ignition Series is an important initiative.

With Riot involving other organizations in the tournament series, it's obvious the company plans to use these events as a map to help plan out what the future of "Valorant" competition will look like.

Photo courtesy of Riot Games.