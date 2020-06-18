AMD Partners With SK Gaming As Official Supplier

SK Gaming and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have partnered up to equip SK players, staff, and the organization's player facilities in Cologne and Berlin, Germany.

SK Gaming is a globally recognized organization with active teams in titles like "League of Legends," "FIFA," and "Hearthstone."

"For us at SK it has always been important to make sure our players have the best conditions to practice their craft and improve every day," SK said in a post on the organization's official website. "As such it is no surprise that we have already partnered with AMD in the past. All the way back in 2008 they were announced as our main sponsor and we have lifted numerous trophies with them backing us up."

AMD will be providing computers to "deliver the performance edge needed to win," as well as the power to stream "at the highest quality."

In celebration of the partnership, SK Gaming is hosting a giveaway for one of AMD's high-performance PCs.