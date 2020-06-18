Why Eloxx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The company announced that enrollment in its Phase 2 trial for ELX-02 has resumed in Israel and Europe. It was on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel ribonucleic acid (RNA)-modulating drug candidates that are formulated to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases.

The ELX-02, the company's lead investigational drug product candidate, is a small molecule designed to restore the production of full-length functional proteins. The ELX-02, is in the early stages of clinical development for systemic administration for cystic fibrosis and cystinos.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 16.89% at $3.56 at time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.01 and a 52-week low of $1.44.