Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Eloxx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2020 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Why Eloxx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The company announced that enrollment in its Phase 2 trial for ELX-02 has resumed in Israel and Europe. It was on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel ribonucleic acid (RNA)-modulating drug candidates that are formulated to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases.

The ELX-02, the company's lead investigational drug product candidate, is a small molecule designed to restore the production of full-length functional proteins. The ELX-02, is in the early stages of clinical development for systemic administration for cystic fibrosis and cystinos.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 16.89% at $3.56 at time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.01 and a 52-week low of $1.44.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ELOX)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Kroger Tops Q1 Expectations
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eloxx Resumes Cystic Fibrosis Study, Rexahn's Reverse Merger, Ultragenyx, Epizyme Await FDA Decisions
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com