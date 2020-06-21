5 Things To Watch For At Apple's WWDC

On Monday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will stream its first all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference on its own platforms, YouTube and other online services.

Here are the rumored highlights creating the most chatter.

1. watchOS 7

Recent rumors suggest the next update to the watchOS will include more actionable sleep tracking, a pulse oximeter to estimate blood-oxygen levels, a feature to detect panic attacks and prompt calming exercises, and a kids mode linked to GPS.

“Leading with digital health and wellness is the winning approach for Apple Watch over the next decade,” Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster wrote in a note.

2. iOS 14

New features are rumored to include a list-view of apps on the Home screen, a new fitness app with guided workout videos, an augmented reality app, a function to handwrite text, and third-party wallpaper options.

The update could also allow users to set third-party mail, browser and music apps as default; retract iMessages or mark them unread; and @mention contacts in group chats.

3. Transition From Intel

Apple already makes its own chips for iPhones and iPads, but tech experts expect details for in-house Mac processors, too.

“The move away from Intel is meaningful,” Munster wrote. “This puts Apple in control of the timing of Mac hardware updates and should improve performance while reducing cost.”

Using custom ARM architecture allows Apple to reduce costs, lengthen battery life, and accelerate innovation. It would also create a lot of work for developers, who would have to update coding to remain compatible.

4. Traditional Hardware Updates

Some expect a new Apple TV more compatible with a 4K model, a HomePod 2 or HomePod Mini, and a redesigned iMac with an AMD Navi GPU, a T2 chip, all-flash storage and thinner bezels.

5. AirTags And AirPods Studio

Given Apple’s shift from Beats to in-house hearables like AirPods, analysts consider over-the-ear headphones a near-term probability.

“Apple could ride the momentum behind the AirPods brand and tap into consumers’ willingness to spend more on headphones,” Munster wrote. “In terms of revenue, this product would likely not move the needle for Apple.”

Additionally, analysts have long anticipated the reveal of Tile-like Bluetooth trackers. A recent leak suggested 2020 may be the year for Apple AirTags.