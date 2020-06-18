40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares rose 122.2% to $6.31 in pre-market trading after Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. announced plans to merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rexahn in an all-stock deal.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) rose 110.1% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 69.5% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after gaining over 23% on Wednesday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) rose 50.9% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after climbing over 17% on Wednesday.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 34.8% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after the company disclsoed that enrollment in its Phase 2 trial for ELX-02 has resumed in Israel and Europe. It was on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) rose 31.9% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported contract awards of roughly $17 million.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) rose 29% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Wednesday.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) rose 28.3% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. Atlas Financial shares jumped 188% on Wednesday after the company reported closing of sale of Gateway Insurance Company to Buckle.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares rose 16.2% to $0.75 in pre-market trading.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares rose 15.1% to $0.6850 in pre-market trading after surging over 17% on Wednesday.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) shares rose 12.5% to $0.4242 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Wednesday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 10.8% to $1.59 in pre-market trading.
- Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) rose 10.2% to $53.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares rose 10% to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) rose 9.5% to $5.95 in pre-market trading.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) rose 9.3% to $0.9650 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) rose 7.7% to $0.5220 in pre-market trading following a 16% surge on Wednesday.
- NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) rose 8.9% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) rose 8.4% to $31.78 in pre-market trading.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 7.8% to $21.70 in pre-market trading after a 13G filing showed Walmart has a 10.7% stake in the company.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) rose 6.1% to $34.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 24% to $0.4869 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Wednesday.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares fell 23.1% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reconfirmed it will not initiate further Phase 3 development in multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 17% to $3.73 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 16.3% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $20.1 million underwritten public offering.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) fell 15.4% to $1.04 in pre-market trading following a 78% surge on Wednesday.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 15.1% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 11.9% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Wednesday.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) fell 11% to $16.55 in pre-market trading. IDEAYA priced its 6.6 million share public offering of common stock at $15.50 per share.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) fell 10.7% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after surging 38% on Wednesday.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) fell 10% to $36.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported completion of directed issue and private placement of 2,684,461 new ordinary shares.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: LITB) fell 9.9% to $0.8111 in pre-market trading. LightInTheBox is expected to release Q1 results on June 19.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 9.9% to $6.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 9.5% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Miragen Therapeutics shares surged 34% on Wednesday after the company announced new preclinical safety, and efficacy data for its MRG-229 in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 9.3% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 50 million share common stock offering at $8.58 per share.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 9.2% to $7.61 in pre-market trading after jumping 248% on Wednesday.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 8% to $0.2676 in pre-market trading following an 8% decline on Tuesday.
- IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares fell 7.7% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) fell 7.3% to $0.75 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, Color Star Technology reported a strategic partnership with Bole Information Technology to furhter empower 'Color World' platform.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 5% to $16.60 in pre-market trading after announcing a $200 million common stock offering.
