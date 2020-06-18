74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares surged 248.1% to close at $8.39 on Wednesday after climbing over 21% on Tuesday.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares gained 106.8% to close at $8.50.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) climbed 71.2% to close at $3.99.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) climbed 69.8% to close at $2.02 after the company reported that its Mobile Energy Global unit has secured a 400-unit order from Jiangsu Journey Network Technology Co. for electric logistic vehicles.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) rose 44.6% to close at $18.57.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares gained 43.9% to close at $3.10.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) surged 38% to close at $3.23.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares climbed 37.8% to close at $3.28.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) jumped 35% to close at $4.94.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares climbed 34.1% to close at $1.26 after the company announced new preclinical safety, and efficacy data for its MRG-229 in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 28.5% to close at $5.50.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) climbed 27.4% to close at $2.70.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained 27.1% to close at $3.75.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) climbed 25.8% to close at $2.78 after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) gained 25% to close at $7.99.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares rose 23.5% to close at $2.73 after the company reported a partnership with Chinese battery manufacturer, Grepow Battery.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) rose 22.8% to close at $3.13.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) gained 21.4% to close at $11.29.
- Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ) shares surged 20.3% to close at $14.20.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 20.1% to close at $20.12.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 19.9% to close at $7.42.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) rose 19.7% to close at $0.73 after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) rose 19.6% to close at $2.87.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares rose 18.9% to close at $2.58.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) gained 18.3% to close at $7.23.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 17.8% to close at $5.96.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) climbed 17.7% to close at $13.59.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares gained 17.8% to close at $7.29. Yield10 Bioscience has begin 2020 Field Test Program to evaluate novel yield traits in Camelina and Canola.
- Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OPES) shares rose 17.2% to close at $17.00 after climbing 12% on Tuesday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares rose 17.2% to close at $31.00.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 17% to close at $13.58.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) rose 15.9% to close at $16.99.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares jumped 15.6% to close at $25.39.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares gained 15.2% to close at $3.56. LiveXLive reported a partnership with Live Nation Urban to host 'Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special' on Friday, June 19.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) climbed 15.1% to close at $10.61.
- Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) shares gained 13.4% to close at $1.52 after the company reported a 51% year-over-year surge in Q4 sales.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) gained 10.3% to close at $4.06 after the company announced a $15 million award from the US Department of Defense for the development of bacteriophage therapy to treat S. Aureus bacteremia infections.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) shares surged 8% to close at $3.13.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) climbed 7.6% to close at $2.55. ClearSign said it expects to further expand collaboration partnerships in coming months.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares gained 6.6% to close at $2.43.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) rose 6.2% to close at $1.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ: VERO) gained 5.7% to close at $4.28 after the company announced a $31 million stock purchase deal with Lincoln Park Capital Funds.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares tumbled 60.8% to close at $3.89 on Wednesday after the FDA revoked emergency use authorization for chembio antibody test.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 53.2% to close at $12.71 after climbing over 315% on Tuesday.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) declined 46.9% to close at $2.39.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) fell 34.7% to close at $2.45 after jumping 74% on Tuesday.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) fell 27.6% to close at $2.10.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) dropped 26.9% to close at $2.12 after the company priced 4.762 million share common stock offering at $2.10 per share.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 26% to close at $39.04.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 25.1% to close at $5.39 after the company reported topline results from exploratory Phase II part of adaptive randomized phase II/III trial of IFX-1 in COVID-19.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) fell 21.4% to close at $1.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 21% to close at $21.52. Groupon reported a wider loss for its first quarter. Groupon lost $7.53 per share in the quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $1.49 per share. Excluding items, the company posted a loss of $1.63 per share. Its sales dropped 35% to $374.2 million.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 20.4% to close at $7.96 after the company priced its common stock offering of 769,230 shares at $7.80 per share.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 19.5% to close at $3.10 after declining 15% on Tuesday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dipped 18.4% to close at $6.33.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 17.4% to close at $5.16 after the company priced 8.5 million share public offering of common stock at $5.25 per share.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) tumbled 16.7% to close at $10.43 after the company suspended its quarterly dividend and issued April and May sales guidance.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares declined 16.1% to close at $6.38 after gaining 60% on Tuesday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) dropped 15.4% to close at $2.14.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) fell 15.2% to close at $2.45 after surging over 33% on Tuesday.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) fell 14.7% to close at $0.38 after the company priced 76.9 million share public offering of common stock at $0.325 per share.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dipped 14.7% to close at $4.25.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares dropped 14% to close at $11.91.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) shares tumbled 14% to close at $3.14.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dropped 13.8% to close at $5.36 after the company posted preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell 12.9% to close at $4.25.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 12% to close at $0.8231 as the company reported C$34.5 million at-the-market offering program.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 10.9% to close at $5.90. Edesa Biotech shares climbed 101% on Monday after it announced regulatory approval to begin a late-stage study of its investigational asset for COVID-19.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 9.9% to close at $4.82 after the company announced a $40 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) dropped 9.9% to close at $5.00. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares climbed 101% on Tuesday as the company reported a strong rise in its Q1 sales.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) dipped 9.1% to close at $21.65.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares fell 8.4% to close at $19.20 after the company announced plans to extend the suspension of its cruise voyages to October. The cruises were previously expected to be in the sea by August.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 7.5% to close at $2.48. Remark shares climbed 21% on Tuesday after the company tweeted images commenting the Federal Communications Commission has approved Remark AI its contactless temperature scanners.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 6.6% to close at $15.32 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 5.5 million shares of common stock.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas