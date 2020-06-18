Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect new unemployment claims consensus of 1.22 million for the June 13 week, down from 1.542 million in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to ease to -22.7 in June, versus -43.1 in May.
- The index of leading economic indicators will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After declining 4.4% in April, analysts expect a 1.7% rebound in the May’s index.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.
