Developers Have Offered 'Zero Help' In Competitive 'Call Of Duty,' Clayster Reveals
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2020 12:46pm   Comments
Activision Blizzard’s (NASDAQ: ATVI) “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is another successful entry in the company’s FPS title. For professional players, however, the game has been nothing but frustrating. Seth “Scump” Abner called the game “trash,” and others have echoed similar feelings toward the title.

Dallas Empire’s James “Clayster” Eubanks spoke about the main issue regarding competitive “Call of Duty” in an episode of The Bakery Podcast.

“In all honesty, it’s a good game,” Clayster said. “Warzone’s awesome, Gunfight was awesome, even Ground War was pretty fun. But just competitively, it’s tough. It’s really tough to play consistently.”

See Also: Gaming Survey Shows 'Solid Trends' As PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Prepare For Launch

Other players have had trouble finding their pace in the game. “Call of Duty” veteran Damon “Karma” Barlow recently announced his retirement from the esport, claiming the game “wasn’t really catered to him.” He revealed he had no desire to play anymore. However, a lot of the frustration circles around a lack of communication from developers.

“We’ve gone through the proper channels, submitted documents of feedback [that are] well written, no emotion, and they don’t do anything with it," Clayster continued on the podcast. "We’ve had zero help from the developer. I think that’s where a lot of the frustration from the pro players comes from. If they were to fix them, it would be a sick game.”

Time for changes is dwindling due to the upcoming release of Treyarch’s “Call of Duty” title, but most are hoping the outspoken frustrations will motivate Infinity Ward to retain transparent communication with esports players and organizations moving forward.

