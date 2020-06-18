MonteCristo Named League Commissioner Of Flashpoint And VP Of B Site

Christopher "MonteCristo" Mykles has been named the league commissioner of Flashpoint as well as the Vice President of B Site, who owns the Flashpoint "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" league. Mykles has more than "15 years of esports experience," including roles as a professional team owner, coach, and consultant.

"Monte is a unique voice in esports and the perfect connection point between the business of Flashpoint and community of supporters we aim to build around it," said Ari Segal, CEO of Immortals Gaming Club and the founding member of B Site in a press release. "There is no one better suited to collaborate with players, talent, and the community and ultimately deliver the very best, most forward leaning esports content, consistent with the mission and voice of Flashpoint and future B Site products."

In his role as Vice President of Brand, MonteCristo will be in charge of the brand direction for all B Site initiatives "inclusive of Flashpoint, B Site's content platform, and future events."

As Commissioner of Flashpoint, he'll be the "official link between Flashpoint and the fans." Mykles will serve on Flashpoint's Board of Governors beside other popular figures such as Mike Rufail, CEO of Envy Gaming, Tomi Kovanen, SVP of Finance and Business Development at Immortals Gaming Club, Adam "friberg" Friberg from Dignitas and Epitácio "TACO" de Melo of MIBR, to approve all formats and tournament rules for Flashpoint and enforce player penalties and competitive sanctions.

"I am extremely excited to continue constructing the live tournament and content plans for both Flashpoint and B Site," MonteCristo added. "We aim to serve enthusiastic, adult fans with content brought to them by the most creative, fun, and expert voices from their favorite games. We are committed to not only providing top-tier tournament experiences, but also to roll out year-round studio shows for all major esports."