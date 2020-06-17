Market Overview

Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were trading higher on Wednesday.

A survey by Jefferies analysts showed international customers would be willing to pay more for the service. The strength also potentially due to concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus cases, which could be a positive catalyst for streaming services and other at-home entertainment platforms.

Netflix shares were trading up 3.01% at $449.24 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $458.97 and a 52-week low of $252.28.

Related Link:

Netflix Reports Q1 Sales Beat, Streaming Subscriptions Up 22.8%

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

