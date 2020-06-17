Why Pinduoduo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The strength is potentially related to concerns of a resurgence in China coronavirus cases, which could be a positive catalyst for e-commerce if businesses were to close.

Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The company mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of priced merchandise, featuring a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

The company's whole revenue is derived from within the People's Republic of China.

Pinduoduo shares were trading up 6.23% at $82.86 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.96 and a 52-week low of $19.10

