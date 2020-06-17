Market Overview

Why Lowe's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2020 2:54pm   Comments
Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Stifel raised its price target on the stock from $149 to $156.

Lowe's Companies is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating just under 2,000 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair and remodeling.

Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients.

Lowe's shares were trading 3.31% higher at $136.10 during the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $136.78 and a 52-week low of $60.

