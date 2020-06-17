Market Overview

55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2020 12:16pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares jumped 588% to $16.58 after climbing over 21% on Tuesday.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares rose 301% to $16.50.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) gained 100% to $5.46 after jumping 88% on Tuesday.
  • OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) rose 98.2% to $4.38 after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) climbed 98.1% to $8.48.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares climbed 53% to $3.37 after the company reported a partnership with Chinese battery manufacturer, Grepow Battery.
  • American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares rose 44% to $3.09.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) climbed 32.2% to $3.8344.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) gained 32% to $3.1699.
  • Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) shares climbed 29.5% to $1.7350 after the company reported a 51% year-over-year surge in Q4 sales.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) gained 28.8% to $7.87.
  • InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) rose 27.3% to $2.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) gained 26% to $2.9358.
  • ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) climbed 25% to $2.95. ClearSign said it expects to further expand collaboration partnerships in coming months.
  • Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares rose 23.7% to $2.82.
  • Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) gained 23.4% to $14.25.
  • China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) surged 23% to $2.60.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) gained 22% to $4.49 after the company announced a $15 million award from the US Department of Defense for the development of bacteriophage therapy to treat S. Aureus bacteremia infections.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares climbed 22% to $5.96.
  • Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OPES) shares rose 19.5% to $17.33 after climbing 12% on Tuesday.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 18.5% to $7.34.
  • Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares rose 17.1% to $1.10 following recently release highlighting plans to announce 'encouraging' new preclinical safety and efficacy data for MRG-229 in IPF.
  • Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) rose 16.4% to $0.7090 after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.
  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) gained 15.8% to $4.24.
  • Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares climbed 14.3% to $2.72.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained 13.2% to $3.34.
  • Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares rose 13% to $29.91.
  • Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ: VERO) gained 12.1% to $4.54 after the company announced a $31 million stock purchase deal with Lincoln Park Capital Funds.
  • Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) shares surged 12% to $3.25.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares rose 11.7% to $18.43 after the company announced it launched an at-home testing solution for COVID-19 and received FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

Losers

  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares dropped 61% to $3.8850 after the FDA revoked emergency use authorization for chembio antibody test.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) declined 36.7% to $17.22 after climbing over 315% on Tuesday.
  • BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) fell 27.3% to $2.11 after the company priced 4.762 million share common stock offering at $2.10 per share.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares dropped 26% to $2.73.
  • NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 26% to $3.32.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 22% to $5.60 after the company reported topline results from exploratory Phase II part of adaptive randomized phase II/III trial of IFX-1 in COVID-19.
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) fell 20.7% to $0.3530 after the company priced 76.9 million share public offering of common stock at $0.325 per share.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares tumbled 18.5% to $8.15 after the company priced its common stock offering of 769,230 shares at $7.80 per share.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) dropped 16.9% to $4.6150. • Mid-Con Energy Partners shares climbed 101% on Tuesday as the company reported a strong rise in its Q1 sales.
  • Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 16.1% to $3.2301 after declining 15% on Tuesday.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 15% to $5.31 after the company priced 8.5 million share public offering of common stock at $5.25 per share.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares declined 14.3% to $6.51 after gaining 60% on Tuesday.
  • CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) tumbled 14% to $10.76 after the company suspended its quarterly dividend and issued April and May sales guidance.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) fell 13.7% to $1.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 13.6% to $45.61.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) fell 11.7% to $3.31 after jumping 74% on Tuesday.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 11.3% to $2.38. Remark shares climbed 21% on Tuesday after the company tweeted images commenting the Federal Communications Commission has approved Remark AI its contactless temperature scanners.
  • Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 11.3% to $0.8297 as the company reported C$34.5 million at-the-market offering program.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 10.7% to $4.775 after the company announced a $40 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) dipped 10.3% to $21.34.
  • Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares dropped 10% to $12.45.
  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 8.3% to $24.97. Groupon reported a wider loss for its first quarter. Groupon lost $7.53 per share in the quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $1.49 per share. Excluding items, the company posted a loss of $1.63 per share. Its sales dropped 35% to $374.2 million.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 7.5% to $6.14. Edesa Biotech shares climbed 101% on Monday after it announced regulatory approval to begin a late-stage study of its investigational asset for COVID-19.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 7.3% to $15.24 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 5.5 million shares of common stock.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares fell 7% to $19.50 after the company announced plans to extend the suspension of its cruise voyages to October. The cruises were previously expected to be in the sea by August.

