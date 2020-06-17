Why Livongo Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, potentially amid concerns of a resurgence in U.S. coronavirus cases. The coronavirus has been a positive catalyst for the digital health space.

Livongo Health provides a data science and technology enabled platform for detection of diabetes. Its additional solutions include Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength.

The company's clients comprise of employers, health plans, government entities, and labor unions. Its operations are primarily located in the U.S.

Livongo Health shares were trading up 4.21% at $69.32 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.12 and a 52-week low of $15.12.

