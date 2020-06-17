Second Wave Of Coronavirus Hits China's Capital Beijing

Beijing is tightening its lockdown, closing schools and cancelling around 60% of inbound and outbound commercial flights as authorities raised the alert level Wednesday to contain a second wave of coronavirus.

What Happened: This latest outbreak started from the a wholefood market, the Xinfandi Market, which supplies 80% of the city's meat and vegetables, according to the BBC.

Beijing recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, according to Global Times. This is estimated to be the worst resurgence of the virus since February; the country reported zero cases for nearly two months.

Why It’s Important: Many were looking to China for how the new normal would work, but this latest outbreak is setting progress back once again.

In Europe, travel restrictions were slowly being lifted in certain regions, with airports reopening and with flights resuming.

What's Next: This time round the government in China is more prepared handling the outbreak with certain manufacturing and business outlets continuing to operate.

