63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares surged 315.8% to close at $27.19 on Tuesday after surging more than 255% on Monday.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares jumped 199.1% to close at $2.37 on Tuesday after the company received a multi-unit process burner order from ExxonMobil.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares climbed 101.1% to close at $5.55 on Tuesday as the company reported a strong rise in its Q1 sales.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) rose 73.6% to close at $3.75.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 60.3% to close at $7.60 following news of Beijing closing all schools.
- Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) climbed 56.5% to close at $6.65.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) shares rose 43.5% to close at $12.84 after the company, along with GSK, announced a partnership in Synthetic Lethality.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) gained 33.3% to close at $4.88.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares climbed 33.2% to close at $2.89.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) gained 26.3% to close at $3.12.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) rose 26.2% to close at $5.64 after announcing results from NIH funded chronic toxicology study.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 25.9% to close at $0.8573. On June 15, 2020 J.Jill entered into two forbearance agreements with the lenders under its ABL and term loan credit facilities.
- iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) shares gained 25.9% to close at $24.10 following a report suggesting Tencent is seeking to become the company's largest shareholder.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) rose 24.4% to close at $3.72 after receiving $43.1 million in new firm orders from Northrop Grumman for E-2D advanced Hawkeye wing kits.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) gained 22.9% to close at $2.47.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) surged 22.6% to close at $28.33.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares rose 21.4% to close at $2.41.
- Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) gained 21.2% to close at $9.15.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) climbed 20.7% to close at $2.68. The company tweeted images commenting the Federal Communications Commission has approved Remark AI its contactless temperature scanners.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares gained 19.3% to close at $3.16.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 18.9% to close at $30.08 after the company announced subscribers as of June 6 totaled 4.9 million, up 7% year over year. The company also announced phased reopenings of studio locations are underway.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares climbed 18.3% to close at $17.19. Aviat Networks reported it has signed a channel partnership deal with Netronics Technologies for Middle East microwave business.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 18% to close at $8.94.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares rose 18% to close at $5.32.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) shares surged 17.8% to close at $28.67.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 17.7% to close at $5.85.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) jumped 17.3% to close at $13.07.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) gained 17.2% to close at $13.67 after the company raised its Q2 sales forecast.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) rose 16.4% to close at $19.38.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) climbed 16.2% to close at $0.9282 following a 10% drop on Monday.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) rose 16.1% to close at $3.89 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 15.9% to close at $1.68.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) rose 15.7% to close at $20.77.
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) gained 15.7% to close at $163.71 after the company announced the FDA has approved its new rapid-acting insulin Lyumjev. The company also announced its study on Verzenio has met the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares climbed 15.4% to close at $32.90.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) climbed 15.2% to close at $9.64. Wedbush maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with an Outperform and raised the price target from $8 to $12.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares gained 15.2% to close at $9.50. Monopar and NorthStar joined forces to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) surged 14.6% to close at $11.90.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares rose 14.6% to close at $3.06.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) gained 14.1% to close at $6.62. Edesa Biotech, shares climbed 101% on Monday after it announced regulatory approval to begin a late-stage study of its investigational asset for COVID-19.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 13.5% to close at $5.88.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares climbed 12.9% to close at $19.50 following strong US retail sales data.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 11.2% to close at $6.07 after the company filed for an FDA emergency use authorization of its unique laboratory antibody test for the coronavirus.
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) surged 10% to close at $3.30.
- AgeX Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: AGE) gained 7.5% to close at $0.8750. AgeX Therapeutics and Pluristyx reported a manufacturing, marketing and distribution agreement to expand access to clinical-grade human pluripotent stem cells for therapeutic applications.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 6.6% to close at $1.62.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares rose 6.4% to close at $4.15.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 6.3% to close at $0.4997. Extraction Oil & Gas shares fell 17% on Monday after the company announced it filed for Chapter 11 protection.
Losers
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares dipped 24.5% to close at $0.8680 on Tuesday following a 62% surge on Monday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) fell 20.6% to close at $26.45.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dropped 18.5% to close at $15.36. Chesapeake Energy will file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Reuters reported.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) dropped 18.5% to close at $6.25 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 17.8% to close at $1.06 after jumping 72% on Monday.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares fell 15.9% to close at $1.85 after climbing around 65% on Monday.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 14.8% to close at $3.85. Following the Monday launch of its new free digital Kartoon Channel! across multiple AVOD and OTT platforms, Genius Brands announced the new programming slate of premium content for children 2 – 11 years-old and their families set to debut on the channel.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: LEAF) dropped 14.7% to close at $2.90.
- Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) shares declined 12.2% to close at $20.10. Generation Bio priced its IPO at $19 per share on Friday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 10.4% to close at $5.70.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 10.1% to close at $1.70. Brickell Biotech shares gained 50% on Monday after reporting Phase 3 study results from sofpironium bromide in Japan released by its development partner, Kaken Pharma.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) dropped 9.8% to close at $4.15.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) dropped 9.7% to close at $2.90.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) declined 9.4% to close at $2.12.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) fell 8.9% to close at $7.25.
