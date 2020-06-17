Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and building permits for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect starts to witness a recovery, rising to an annual rate of 1.10 million in May from 0.891 million in the previous month. Permits are projected to increase to an annual rate of 1.250 million from 1.074 million.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the US is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.
