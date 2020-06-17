Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Diversity Chief Departs Days After Company Committed $100M To Fighting Racial Inequality
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2020 7:19am   Comments
Share:
Apple Diversity Chief Departs Days After Company Committed $100M To Fighting Racial Inequality

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Head of Diversity and Inclusion Christie Smith departed the company on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

What Happened

"Inclusion and diversity are core Apple values and we deeply believe the most diverse teams are the most innovative teams," the consumer electronics giant said in a statement to Bloomberg.

"Christie Smith will be leaving Apple to spend more time with her family and we wish her well. Our Inclusion and Diversity team continues to report directly to Deirdre O'Brien on the Executive Team."

According to Apple, Smith's departure had been planned for two months. The executive had joined Apple in 2017 after spending 16 years at an accounting firm Deloitte.

Why It Matters

The move comes less than a week after Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook committed $100 million towards racial equity and justice initiative.

Cook had said the company would look to increase minority representations among the firms it does business with, in the wake of the protests following the death of George Floyd, Reuters reported at the time.

Apple Price Action

Apple shares closed nearly 2.7% higher at $352.08 on Tuesday. The shares were up 0.2% in the after-hours session.

Image: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Pay, App Store Under Antitrust Investigation By EU
Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Others Praise Supreme Court's Landmark Decision Protecting LGBTQ Employees
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Amazon Tells Congress CEO Jeff Bezos Ready To Testify In Antitrust Probe
Apple Consumers And Advertisers Spent More Than $500B At The App Store In 2019
Apple Extends Zero Interest Apple Card Financing For Macs, iPods, More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg deloitte George Floyd ReutersNews Management Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com