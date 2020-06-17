Apple Diversity Chief Departs Days After Company Committed $100M To Fighting Racial Inequality

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Head of Diversity and Inclusion Christie Smith departed the company on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

What Happened

"Inclusion and diversity are core Apple values and we deeply believe the most diverse teams are the most innovative teams," the consumer electronics giant said in a statement to Bloomberg.

"Christie Smith will be leaving Apple to spend more time with her family and we wish her well. Our Inclusion and Diversity team continues to report directly to Deirdre O'Brien on the Executive Team."

According to Apple, Smith's departure had been planned for two months. The executive had joined Apple in 2017 after spending 16 years at an accounting firm Deloitte.

Why It Matters

The move comes less than a week after Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook committed $100 million towards racial equity and justice initiative.

Cook had said the company would look to increase minority representations among the firms it does business with, in the wake of the protests following the death of George Floyd, Reuters reported at the time.

Apple Price Action

Apple shares closed nearly 2.7% higher at $352.08 on Tuesday. The shares were up 0.2% in the after-hours session.

Image: Wikimedia