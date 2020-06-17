Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Needham Says Amazon's Media Business Worth $500B Based On 'Hidden Asset Value'
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2020 4:39am   Comments
Share:
Needham Says Amazon's Media Business Worth $500B Based On 'Hidden Asset Value'

Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) media products have "hidden asset values" and are worth closer to $500 billion, about the same as its cloud business, according to Needham.

The Amazon Analyst

Needham analyst Laura Martin has a "buy" rating with a price target of $3,000 per share on the company's stock.

The Amazon Thesis

According to Martin, the e-commerce giant's Prime Video streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) product alone is worth $187 billion based on 2020 revenue, CNBC reported.

Video live streaming platform Twitch has a value of about $15 billion, and advertising is worth $127 billion, according to the Needham analyst.

Martin attributes the rest of about $170 billion to the hidden asset values, CNBC noted.

"Media assets...improve [Amazon's] data flywheel because they improve [the company's] consumer data across more demos inside the home, which improves its next add-on product," she said in the note, as reported by CNBC.

The Needham analyst said that Twitch opens the company to a younger generation of consumers, and the Amazon Music arm strengthens its position at homes. The SVOD service is a major attraction for consumers to purchase the Prime subscription, she noted.

"Media assets typically trade at higher multiples than retailer multiples, so they pull [Amazon's] average valuation multiple upwards," Martin wrote in the note, saying the stock could be worth $4,500 to $5,000 per share in the long term, CNBC reported.

Price Action

Amazon shares closed nearly 1.7 higher at $2,615.27 on Tuesday. The shares added another 0.3% in the after-hours session at $2,623.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020BairdMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Amazon Tells Congress CEO Jeff Bezos Ready To Testify In Antitrust Probe
Walmart Acquires Health Management Startup CareZone's Technology, Reportedly For $200M
Apple Extends Zero Interest Apple Card Financing For Macs, iPods, More
Is Big Tech Too Big To Fail?
Big Day For Genius Brands As Schwarzenegger Invests, Kartoon Channel Launches
Catterton, TPG Invest $848M In Facebook-Backed Jio Platforms, Bringing Company's Funding To $13.7B In 2 Months
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Prime Video CNBC e-commerce Needham TwitchNews Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NEXABMO CapitalMaintains3.1
GBTBMO CapitalMaintains9.0
DBMO CapitalMaintains85.0
CWBHFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains5.9
ZYXINorthland Capital MarketsDowngrades21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com