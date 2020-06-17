Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla And Panasonic Agree On Three-Year Battery Deal
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2020 1:14am   Comments
Share:
Tesla And Panasonic Agree On Three-Year Battery Deal

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has entered a three-year deal with Panasonic Corp. (OTC: PCRFY) under which the Japanese battery maker will manufacture and supply lithium-ion battery cells at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada.

What Happened

The agreement was signed June 10, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tesla made Tuesday. 

The deal is effective from April 1, 2020, until March 31, 2023, and covers the terms of production capacity commitments by Panasonic and purchase volume commitments by Tesla over the first two years of the agreement.

Tesla's general terms and conditions of partnership with Panasonic have been amended.

The automaker has modified the term to expire 10 years after certain manufacturing milestones are achieved by Panasonic. 

Why It Matters

Last month Panasonic’s CFO, Hirokazu Umeda, said they were seeing “strong demand” for Tesla’s battery cells. Umeda signaled interest in expanding the Nevada factory.

Panasonic and Tesla’s relationship has been worsening over the past years and the automaker is moving towards making its own batteries. Their joint venture to manufacture solar roof tiles has already come to an end.

Chinese battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., is working with Tesla on creating a so-called million-mile battery, which can last as long as 16 years and 1.24 million miles.

Tesla Price Action

Tesla shares traded 0.32% lower at $979 in the after-hours session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 0.89% lower at $982.13. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + PCRFY)

Webull's CEO Talks Tesla's Rise To $1,000, Nikola's Arrival
ESPAÑOL • Avances Médicos en COVID-19, Un Índice de Diversidad para Cannabis, La Historia de Tesla.com y Más
Tesla Says Model S Long Range Plus Finally Received 402 Miles Rating From EPA, Confirms $5,000 Price Cut
Tesla's Proxy Advisor ISS Do Not Want Chairwoman Denholm To Be Re-Elected: Report
Analyst: Nikola Is 'Prime Target For A Short Squeeze'
Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Battery Tesla GigafactoryNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com