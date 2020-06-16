Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 16, 2020 6:35pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it launched an at-home testing solution for COVID-19 and received FDA Emergency Use Authorization.
  • InnerWorkings  (NASDAQ: INWK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are trading higher after the company announced a patent litigation settlement agreement with Apotex.

Losers

  • Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of 5.5 million shares of common stock.
  • GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares are trading lower after the company announced its extending its suspension of voyages.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Norwegian Cruise Line after the company announced its extending its suspension of voyages.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Norwegian Cruise Line after it announced it extended its suspension of voyages.
  • Volt Information Sciences (AMEX: VOLT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

