10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it launched an at-home testing solution for COVID-19 and received FDA Emergency Use Authorization.
- InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are trading higher after the company announced a patent litigation settlement agreement with Apotex.
Losers
- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of 5.5 million shares of common stock.
- GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares are trading lower after the company announced its extending its suspension of voyages.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Norwegian Cruise Line after the company announced its extending its suspension of voyages.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Norwegian Cruise Line after it announced it extended its suspension of voyages.
- Volt Information Sciences (AMEX: VOLT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
