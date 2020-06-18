5 Encouraging Coronavirus Statistics
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has sparked fear in the world. Seeing large numbers of infections and cases is frightening. However, the worldwide lockdown measures have caused drastic improvements in key statistics surrounding the virus in the United States and beyond.
Here are five statistics that show the progress being made during the current coronavirus recovery.
Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
-
Increased COVID-19 Recovery Rate
As of June 17, there were more than 583,000 recoveries in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins, along with 2 million confirmed cases.
COVID-19 can run its course for a while before patients begin to recover. Thus, at the beginning of the outbreak, we saw recovery numbers start off slow as the death toll rose at an alarming rate. This was particularly due to an accelerated spread of infection in retirement homes.
However, the recovery rate has risen above 80%.
-
Decrease In Daily Deaths
At the start of the outbreak, the U.S. saw deaths rise at an exponential rate. Governments around the world enacted stay-at-home orders, and we have seen daily deaths begin to fall.
On June 15, the U.S. had 425 deaths from COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic, more then 2,000 people a day were dying. The number of deaths will continue to drop as hospitals become less crowded and pharmaceutical companies develop treatments.
-
New York Numbers Fall
The U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak was in New York. The city is an entry point for travelers arriving in the U.S. from countries around the world. In 1918, the Spanish Flu was brought to the U.S. when 10 boats arrived in New York.
New York has seen over 400,000 cases of COVID-19. The good news is the number of new cases has consistently decreased. At the outbreak's peak, the city experienced 9,000-10,000 new cases per day — a number that has fallen below 1,000 new infections per day.
-
Active Cases In The U.S.
The number of active cases of the coronavirus has surpassed over 1.1 million people, but the number of active cases has begun to stabilize. This is a significant factor in determining the spread of this disease.
-
Italy's Recovery
One of the largest and most devastating outbreaks of COVID-19 happened in Italy. Since those extremely troubling days in March and April, the country has been able to recover at an encouraging clip.
At the time of writing, the country has 24,000 COVID-19 cases, and only 10% of the total cases remain active. Italy also saw its recovery rate dramatically increase. At the start of its outbreak, the country experienced a death rate spike as high as 25%. Currently, Italy has a death rate of roughly 16%.
Although this appears extremely high, it means that recovery has significantly improved — proportion of those who've died to those who've recovered is much better. This is particularly encouraging given the nation's particularly high population of older people.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19Health Care Global General Best of Benzinga