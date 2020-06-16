51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares jumped 144% to $6.73 as the company reported a strong rise in its Q1 sales.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) gained 88% to $1.49 after the company received a multi-unit process burner order from ExxonMobil.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) rose 50.8% to $7.15 following news of Beijing closing all schools.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) shares climbed 50.7% to $13.48 after the company, along with GSK, announced a partnership in Synthetic Lethality.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) climbed 49% to $1.0150. On June 15, 2020 J.Jill entered into two forbearance agreements with the lenders under its ABL and term loan credit facilities.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) jumped 42.2% to $4.25 after receiving $43.1 million in new firm orders from Northrop Grumman for E-2D advanced Hawkeye wing kits.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares climbed 35.2% to $8.84 after surging more than 255% on Monday.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares climbed 32.3% to $10.91. Monopar and NorthStar joined forces to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19.
- iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) shares climbed 30.7% to $25.02 following a report suggesting Tencent is seeking to become the company's largest shareholder.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 25% to $3.07.
- AgeX Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: AGE) gained 23% to $1.00. AgeX Therapeutics and Pluristyx reported a manufacturing, marketing and distribution agreement to expand access to clinical-grade human pluripotent stem cells for therapeutic applications.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 22.9% to $1.78.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares rose 22% to $ 4.7573.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) gained 21% to $14.10 after the company raised its Q2 sales forecast.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) rose 19.7% to $21.49.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares gained 19.4% to $2.59.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) surged 19.4% to $27.59.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 17% to $0.6240. Extraction Oil & Gas shares fell 17% on Monday after the company announced it filed for Chapter 11 protection.
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) surged 16% to $3.48.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) gained 15.6% to $0.9229 following a 10% drop on Monday.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares climbed 15.4% to $32.92.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 15.5% to $1.7550.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 14.8% to $8.70.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 14.2% to $6.23 after the company filed for an FDA emergency use authorization of its unique laboratory antibody test for the coronavirus.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) surged 13.9% to $11.82.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 13% to $5.86.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 13% to $9.47. Wedbush maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with an Outperform and raised the price target from $8 to $12.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 12.8% to $28.53 after the company announced subscribers as of June 6 totaled 4.9 million, up 7% year over year. The company also announced phased reopenings of studio locations are underway.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) rose 12.1% to $1.1317 after dropping around 6% on Monday.
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) gained 11.8% to $158.03 after the company announced the FDA has approved its new rapid-acting insulin Lyumjev. The company also announced its study on Verzenio has met the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares climbed 11.5% to $ 19.25 following strong US retail sales data.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) rose 11.3% to $1.89 after dropping 4% on Monday.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) rose 11.1% to $1.30 after the company amended its agreement with bank lenders to provide additional financial flexibility.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) rose 10.8% to $0.4563 after declining over 4% on Monday.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares rose 10.7% to $0.8999.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares rose 9.9% to $1.285.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) rose 9.3% to $2.46.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) rose 8.2% to $21.03.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares climbed 8% to $0.7199 after climbing 8% on Monday.
Losers
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares dropped 27.6% to $0.8325 following a 62% surge on Monday.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 17.8% to $15.52. Chesapeake Energy will file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Reuters reported.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares tumbled 17.3% to $1.82 after climbing around 65% on Monday.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 16.3% to $1.0801 after jumping 72% on Monday.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 13.5% to $3.91. Following the Monday launch of its new free digital Kartoon Channel! across multiple AVOD and OTT platforms, Genius Brands announced the new programming slate of premium content for children 2 – 11 years-old and their families set to debut on the channel.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 11.9% to $6.76 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) dropped 11.3% to $5.64.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) declined 11.1% to $2.08.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 10.7% to $1.69. Brickell Biotech shares gained 50% on Monday after reporting Phase 3 study results from sofpironium bromide in Japan released by its development partner, Kaken Pharma.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: LEAF) dropped 9.4% to $3.08.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 8.5% to $5.31. Edesa Biotech, shares climbed 101% on Monday after it announced regulatory approval to begin a late-stage study of its investigational asset for COVID-19.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) fell 8.3% to $1.5499 after jumping 15% on Monday.
