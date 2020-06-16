Why Monopar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced it joined forces with NorthStar to develop a radio-immuno-therapeutics to target severe coronavirus.

Monopar Therapeutics is a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline products comprise of Validive, Camsirubicin, and MNPR-101.

Monopar Therapeutics shares were trading up 11.64% at $9.21 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $48 and a 52-week low of $4.94.